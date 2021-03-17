Nagpur sees single-day spike of 3,370 new COVID-19 cases

With a single-day spike of 3,370 coronavirus cases, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached 1,78,756 on Wednesday, a district official said.

At least 16 patients died, while 1,216 were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

Advertisement

Of the 4,505 casualties reported so far, 2,894 were from Nagpur city and 1,611 were from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

The total number of recoveries in the district has reached 1,53,133, the official said, adding that the region is now left with 21,118 active cases.

With the addition of 15,000 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district has risen to 14,14,611.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)