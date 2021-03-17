COVID-19: Meghalaya CM stresses need for staying vigilant

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday reaffirmed the need for adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols during a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pandemic situation.

''Joined all the CMs of the country in the interaction today with Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi Ji on the rising #COVID? 19 cases in the country. PM stressed on the need to take proactive measures to prevent the second wave. Urge everyone to strictly adhere to safety protocols,'' the chief minister tweeted.

An official at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, though Sangma was attending the Budget Session of the state assembly, he decided to attend the virtual meeting.

Health Services director Aman War said, three new cases were detected in Meghalaya on Tuesday pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 14,000.

As many as 148 patients have succumbed to the infection and 13,821 people have recovered, he said.

At present, there are 31 active COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya.

A total of 75,095 persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state till Tuesday, War said.

