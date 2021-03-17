Left Menu

Bangladesh says AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue

Bangladesh said on Wednesday the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would continue despite many European nations pausing vaccination to investigate serious side effects reported in some recipients.

17-03-2021
Bangladesh said on Wednesday the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would continue despite many European nations pausing vaccination to investigate serious side effects reported in some recipients. "So far, those who took the first shot of the vaccine are all in good health, so we have no plan to halt the vaccine drive," he told reporters.

Bangladesh has vaccinated nearly 4.6 million people since beginning its inoculation campaign last month with the AstraZeneca shots developed with Oxford University. The World Health Organization's spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Monday there was no evidence that adverse incidents were caused by the vaccine and "it is important that vaccination campaigns continue https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-idUSKBN2B71PU so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus."

The European Medicines Agency is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the vaccine in the region. Bangladesh has seen a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks which the government blamed crowding and ignoring health rules like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

The South Asian country on Wednesday recorded 1,865 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count in more than three months, taking infections to 562,752, with 8,608 deaths.

