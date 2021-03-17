Left Menu

Poland announces nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Poland's health minister announced a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

Theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas will be closed starting on Saturday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Poland reported 25,052 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest daily number so far this year.

