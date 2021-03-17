Poland announces nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

Poland's health minister announced a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

Theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas will be closed starting on Saturday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Advertisement

Poland reported 25,052 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest daily number so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)