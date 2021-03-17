Left Menu

Anti-coronavirus vaccination camps set up for farmers at Kundli border in Sonipat

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:57 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said anti-coronavirus vaccination camps have been set up for farmers at the Kundli border in Sonipat.

The vaccination doses are being administered at Rasoi Dhaba on the Kundli border.

A team of doctors who are administering vaccination doses have already started to get a good response from farmers, a statement quoting the chief minister said.

A large number of farmers have been camping at multiple border points in protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

The vaccination against COVID-19 which started at Rasoi Dhaba is being done in coordination with Red Cross society coordinator Saroj Bala.

Sonipat Civil Surgeon Dr J S Punia, along with a team of doctors from the Health Department, is closely monitoring the vaccination drive which will continue in the coming days too.

