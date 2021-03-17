1,275 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 4 deaths

Karnataka logged 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.63 lakh and the toll to 12,407, the Health department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 479 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengalluru Urban, with 786 cases, continued to top the state in the number of infections.

Cumulatively 9,63,614 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,407 deaths and 9,40,968 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Of 10,220 active cases, 10,086 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 134 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban reported three of the four deaths on Wednesday, the other coming from Mysuru.

Among districts, Dakshina Kannada was behind Bengaluru Urban with 72 cases, Kalaburagi had 61, Bidar 47, Udupi 42, Mysuru 35, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,13,485, followed by Mysuru 54,584 and Ballari 39,431.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,01,610, followed by Mysuru 53,295 and Ballari 38,716.

A total of over 2,00,08,072 samples have been tested so far, out of which 86,648 were tested on Wednesday alone.

