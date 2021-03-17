Left Menu

Poland announces lockdown; could toughen it if epidemic doesn't ease - minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:04 IST
Poland announces lockdown; could toughen it if epidemic doesn't ease - minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Poland could introduce even stricter curbs if the coronavirus epidemic not ease, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday, as he announced nationwide restrictions set to come into force on Saturday.

He added that Poland could see over 30,000 new daily coronavirus cases starting next week if the trend continues.

Poland reported 25,052 cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest so far in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address rallies in Bengal, Assam

A day before addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJPs agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people.Glad...

Marathas 'socially and politically' dominant, SC told

Marathas have been dominant socially and politically as almost 40 per cent of MPs and MLAs of Maharashtra are from this community and the entire hypothesis that they have been left behind, faced historical injustice is completely flawed, th...

Police: Georgia shooting suspect may have ''sexual addiction''

Georgia officials said Wednesday that the suspect in a series of shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlours that left eight people dead may have a sexual addiction and that it was too early to say if the attack was a hate crime.Police arres...

Gujarat businessman held at Indore airport with 7 bullets

A trader from Gujarat was arrested on Wednesday with seven bullets by Central Industrial Security Force CISF personnel deployed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here, a police official said.The accused, identified as A Rajesh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021