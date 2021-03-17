Poland announces lockdown; could toughen it if epidemic doesn't ease - minister

Poland could introduce even stricter curbs if the coronavirus epidemic not ease, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday, as he announced nationwide restrictions set to come into force on Saturday.

He added that Poland could see over 30,000 new daily coronavirus cases starting next week if the trend continues.

Poland reported 25,052 cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest so far in 2021.

