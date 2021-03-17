Left Menu

Bangladesh says AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue

Bangladesh has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks that the government has blamed on crowding and people ignoring health guidelines. The South Asian country on Wednesday recorded 1,865 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count in more than three months, taking infections to 562,752, with 8,608 deaths.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:09 IST
Bangladesh says AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Bangladesh said on Wednesday the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would continue despite many European nations pausing vaccination to investigate serious side effects reported in some recipients. "So far, those who took the first shot of the vaccine are all in good health, so we have no plan to halt the vaccine drive," health secretary Abdul Mannan told reporters.

Bangladesh has vaccinated nearly 4.6 million people since beginning its inoculation campaign last month with the AstraZeneca shots developed with Oxford University. The World Health Organization's spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Monday there was no evidence that adverse incidents were caused by the vaccine and "it is important that vaccination campaigns continue https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-idUSKBN2B71PU so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus."

The WHO listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's vaccine for emergency use last month, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shots in the developing world. More than a dozen European countries have suspended use of it this week, however.

The European Medicines Agency is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 45 million COVID-19 shots have been delivered across the region. Bangladesh has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks that the government has blamed on crowding and people ignoring health guidelines.

The South Asian country on Wednesday recorded 1,865 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count in more than three months, taking infections to 562,752, with 8,608 deaths. Mannan said the government will not impose any new lockdown despite the spike, however. Instead it will strictly monitor health guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address rallies in Bengal, Assam

A day before addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJPs agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people.Glad...

Marathas 'socially and politically' dominant, SC told

Marathas have been dominant socially and politically as almost 40 per cent of MPs and MLAs of Maharashtra are from this community and the entire hypothesis that they have been left behind, faced historical injustice is completely flawed, th...

Police: Georgia shooting suspect may have ''sexual addiction''

Georgia officials said Wednesday that the suspect in a series of shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlours that left eight people dead may have a sexual addiction and that it was too early to say if the attack was a hate crime.Police arres...

Gujarat businessman held at Indore airport with 7 bullets

A trader from Gujarat was arrested on Wednesday with seven bullets by Central Industrial Security Force CISF personnel deployed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here, a police official said.The accused, identified as A Rajesh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021