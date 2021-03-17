Left Menu

Updated: 17-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:11 IST
Maha: Over 2.32 lakh people get vaccinated, tally over 33L

Maharashtra vaccinated 2,32,340 people against COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking its tally to 33,65,952 since the drive started on January 16, as per data released on Wednesday by the state Public Health and Family Welfare ministry.

The data showed that 8,56,404 health care workers have received the first dose of vaccine so far, of which 3,75,220 have received the second dose as well.

Similarly, the state inoculated 5,45,729 frontline workers, of which 86,527 were administered the second dose.

The number of people who were vaccinated in the 45 years plus with comorbidities as well as the senior citizen groups on Tuesday reached 2,42,967 and 12,59,105 respectively.

