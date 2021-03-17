Left Menu

No signal of concern regarding use of Covishield vaccine in India: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:14 IST
No signal of concern regarding use of Covishield vaccine in India: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid reports of possible side-effects of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and its suspension in some European countries, the government on Wednesday said there is ''no signal of concern'' regarding its use in the country as of now.

Asked about the suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in some European countries, Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) told a weekly press conference here that it has only been done as a precautionary measure.

Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccine relationship with thrombotic events in people who received the vaccine have come to light and as a result, about 10 European countries have paused their AstraZeneca vaccination programme, he said.

''The European medical agency says it is a precautionary measure and there is no data to believe, as of now, the causal relationship between the vaccine and the adverse events. The assessment is still being done,'' Paul added.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) has said as a precaution, investigation should go on and has categorically said not to suspend the vaccination.

''India's own committee that looks at adverse effects is seized of this issue. For the last few days, it is tracking the information that is available to us in a very systematic manner and again I assure you that we have no signal of concern in this regard. Therefore, clearly our vaccination programme with Covishield will go on with full vigour.

''We are mindful of the fact to address this concern, based on the emerging situation. As of today, there is no concern at all with regard to Covishield,'' Paul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amaravati Land Scam: AP CID raids house and office of former minister Ponguru Narayana

In the ongoing investigation in the Amaravati land scam case, Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department CID on Wednesday conducted raids in the house and office of former minister and Telugu Desam Party TDP leader Ponguru Narayana in Ne...

PM Modi to address rallies in Bengal, Assam

A day before addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJPs agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people.Glad...

Pandemic picking up speed in half of the Americas - PAHO director

New coronavirus cases are picking up again in half of the countries in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday, calling on Brazil to protect its people in the face of record infections and deaths.The U.S. a...

121 candidates file nominations in Puducherry

Puducherry, Mar 17 PTI As many as 121 candidates belonging to different political parties and Independents on Wednesday filed nominations for the April 6 poll in Puducherry, raising the total number of those who have filed papers so far to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021