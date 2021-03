Pandemic picking up speed in half of the Americas - PAHO director

New coronavirus cases are picking up again in half of the countries in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, calling on Brazil to protect its people in the face of record infections and deaths.

The U.S. and Mexico are reporting a drop in new infections, but cases in Canada are accelerating, particularly among young adults ages 20-39, PAHO director Carissa Etienne said.

