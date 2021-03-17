Left Menu

Slovakia bans foreign holidays amid COVID-19 variant fears

A foreign travel ban is tricky in countries such as Slovakia with memories of closed borders during Communist rule. The central European EU country of 5.5 million has been among the world's worst-hit in recent weeks, with nearly 4,000 people in hospitals and around 100 daily deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:54 IST
Slovakia bans foreign holidays amid COVID-19 variant fears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Slovak government has banned leaving the country for holidays in further moves to slow the coronavirus pandemic, TA3 television reported on Wednesday. The government said foreign travel would still be allowed for work and other non-leisure purposes, and the ban was an extension of restrictions on internal movement under which people cannot leave their districts without a valid reason.

The order is motivated by fears of dangerous virus mutations from abroad. A foreign travel ban is tricky in countries such as Slovakia with memories of closed borders during Communist rule.

The central European EU country of 5.5 million has been among the world's worst-hit in recent weeks, with nearly 4,000 people in hospitals and around 100 daily deaths. The total death toll including confirmed and suspected COVID-19 victims has exceeded 10,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S CDC Director Says Agency Working To Update Guidance On Maintaining Six Feet Of Distance

Public health officials FDA WILL ANALYZE REAL WORLD EVIDENCE, DATA FROM TRIALS TO DETERMEINE WHEN VACCINES NEED TO BE ALTERED TO ADDRESS VARIANTS FDA OFFICIAL AT HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING FDA IS ALREADY GETTING FIRST READOUTS ON VACCINE S...

Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office....

101-year-old man gets first COVID jab at pvt hospital in Delhi

Centenarian Brij Prakash Gupta, who was born a year after the end of the deadly Spanish Flu, received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, his son said.Gupta, now 107, stepped out of his home in south Delhi for the firs...

Sustainability goals to turn companies towards software solutions: Pure Storage

Organisations are likely to look for software solutions to meet their sustainability goals in 2021, a senior official of IT storage firm Pure Storage said on Wednesday. Its chief technology officer for Asia pacific and Japan, Matthew Oostve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021