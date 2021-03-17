Slovakia bans foreign holidays amid COVID-19 variant fears
A foreign travel ban is tricky in countries such as Slovakia with memories of closed borders during Communist rule. The central European EU country of 5.5 million has been among the world's worst-hit in recent weeks, with nearly 4,000 people in hospitals and around 100 daily deaths.
The Slovak government has banned leaving the country for holidays in further moves to slow the coronavirus pandemic, TA3 television reported on Wednesday. The government said foreign travel would still be allowed for work and other non-leisure purposes, and the ban was an extension of restrictions on internal movement under which people cannot leave their districts without a valid reason.
The order is motivated by fears of dangerous virus mutations from abroad. A foreign travel ban is tricky in countries such as Slovakia with memories of closed borders during Communist rule.
The central European EU country of 5.5 million has been among the world's worst-hit in recent weeks, with nearly 4,000 people in hospitals and around 100 daily deaths. The total death toll including confirmed and suspected COVID-19 victims has exceeded 10,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
