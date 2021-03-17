Left Menu

UK says more than 25 million people have had first COVID shot

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:55 IST
UK says more than 25 million people have had first COVID shot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Wednesday more than 25 million people had now received a first COVID-19 vaccination shot, 100 days after the first person in the country received a vaccine.

"This latest milestone is an incredible achievement - representing 25 million reasons to be confident for the future as we cautiously reopen society," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

