UK says more than 25 million people have had first COVID shot

Britain said on Wednesday more than 25 million people had now received a first COVID-19 vaccination shot, 100 days after the first person in the country received a vaccine.

"This latest milestone is an incredible achievement - representing 25 million reasons to be confident for the future as we cautiously reopen society," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

