Left Menu

Can't return to lockdown era, need renewed efforts to contain COVID spread: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that the spread of COVID-19 needs to be contained through renewed efforts of awareness and enforcement, and indicated that the state is not ready to go back to the lockdown regime.Participating in a virtual conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pandemic situation in the country, Patnaik said that achieving herd immunity will be a long process in India as it has a huge population.A rise in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed recently in parts of the country.We cannot go back to the era of lockdowns.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:22 IST
Can't return to lockdown era, need renewed efforts to contain COVID spread: Patnaik
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that the spread of COVID-19 needs to be contained through renewed efforts of awareness and enforcement, and indicated that the state is not ready to go back to the lockdown regime.

Participating in a virtual conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pandemic situation in the country, Patnaik said that achieving herd immunity will be a long process in India as it has a huge population.

A rise in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed recently in parts of the country.

''We cannot go back to the era of lockdowns. However, at the same time, we need to ensure that the virus spread is also contained through renewed efforts in awareness and enforcement,'' Patnaik said at the prime minister's conference with chief ministers.

The period of this crisis is long and people have become fatigued and complacent in following COVID-19 health protocols, he said.

''We need to be careful as multiple surges of COVID spread is the reality in many countries and is witnessed in many states in India as well,'' the chief minister said.

Because of the pandemic, families and societies across the world have been affected in terms of health crisis, economy and livelihoods, Patnaik said.

He, however, pointed out that Odisha being a state prone to natural calamities, its machinery is well prepared to deal with crisis situations.

The state has so far reported 3,38,405 COVID-19 cases.

While 99.25 per cent of the patients have recovered, 1,918 people died.

Patnaik thanked the people of Odisha for their cooperation which enabled the government to control the pandemic and limit its damage to a large extent.

''Our health staff and administrative system have been working continuously throughout this crisis period,'' he said.

The state will continue to extend all support to the Union government in the fight against coronavirus, he said at the meeting.

The chief minister also thanked the scientific community for developing vaccines at such short notice.

''It's a matter of pride for us that India is leading in vaccine manufacture. India needs to involve the private sector in expediting the vaccination programme,'' Patnaik said.

He said the rollout of the vaccine has been helpful in providing hope to citizens that the end of the pandemic is nearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S CDC Director Says Agency Working To Update Guidance On Maintaining Six Feet Of Distance

Public health officials FDA WILL ANALYZE REAL WORLD EVIDENCE, DATA FROM TRIALS TO DETERMEINE WHEN VACCINES NEED TO BE ALTERED TO ADDRESS VARIANTS FDA OFFICIAL AT HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING FDA IS ALREADY GETTING FIRST READOUTS ON VACCINE S...

Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office....

101-year-old man gets first COVID jab at pvt hospital in Delhi

Centenarian Brij Prakash Gupta, who was born a year after the end of the deadly Spanish Flu, received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, his son said.Gupta, now 107, stepped out of his home in south Delhi for the firs...

Sustainability goals to turn companies towards software solutions: Pure Storage

Organisations are likely to look for software solutions to meet their sustainability goals in 2021, a senior official of IT storage firm Pure Storage said on Wednesday. Its chief technology officer for Asia pacific and Japan, Matthew Oostve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021