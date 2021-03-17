UK records 141 deaths and 5,758 new COVID cases

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 141 deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days, and 5,758 new cases, official data showed on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths in the last seven days are down 30% compared with the seven days before, while the 7-day cases figure is down 1.2%.

