Ghaziabad surgical equipment factory fire: Two more workers dead; toll rises to 6

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:45 IST
The death toll in last week's surgical equipment factory fire here rose to six on Wednesday as two more workers succumbed to burn injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, police said.

The factory belonging to Eiifer Surgimed, a private surgical kit maker, in Sahibabad Site-4 industrial area was gutted in the fire last Thursday, leaving 14 people, including the owner, two women and a child, with severe burns.

The owner of the factory, Kunal Bahl, died the next day. He was in his early 40s.

Two workers of the factory, Rakibul and Shushil, died during treatment on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alok Dubey told PTI.

Two more workers, Twinkle and Vishwanath, succumbed to injuries at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Tuesday, while one person, identified as Rohit, died at the Max Hospital in the national capital early Monday, the police said.

Six others, Javed, Vivek, Saddam, Saiful, Rashid and Arvind, are still under treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital, and Vivek's condition is stated to be critical, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

