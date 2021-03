BRIEF-U.S CDC Director Says Agency Working To Update Guidance On Maintaining Six Feet Of Distance

Public health officials: * FDA WILL ANALYZE REAL WORLD EVIDENCE, DATA FROM TRIALS TO DETERMEINE WHEN VACCINES NEED TO BE ALTERED TO ADDRESS VARIANTS: FDA OFFICIAL AT HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING

* FDA IS ALREADY GETTING FIRST READOUTS ON VACCINE SAFETY DATA; EFFICACY DATA WILL BE IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS: FDA OFFICAL * THE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINES AGAINST "LONG-COVID" SYMPTOMS WILL BE STUDIED IN THE FUTURE: U.S. INFECTIOUS DISEASES OFFICIAL FAUCI

* U.S. CDC ACTIVELY WORKING TO ROLL-OUT VACCINATION PLAN AT DIALYSIS CENTERS: CDC DIRECTOR ROCHELLE WALENSKY * U.S. CDC DIRECTOR SAYS AGENCY REVIEWING EMERGING INFORMATION ON MAINTAINING SIX FEET OF DISTANCE VERSUS THREE FEET AND WORKING TO UPDATE ITS GUIDANCE

