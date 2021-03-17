COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 3.64 crores
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.64 crores coverage, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:13 IST
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.64 crores coverage, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. According to an official release, a total of 3,64,67,744 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday.
"These include 75,47,958 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 46,08,397 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 76,63,647 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 17,86,812 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 23,86,568 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 1,24,74,362 beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said. It added that a total of 14,03,208 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the 61st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.
"Out of which 12,10,498 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,92,710 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Ministry added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
