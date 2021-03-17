Haryana records 4 more fatalities, 555 fresh COVID-19 cases

Haryana reported four more coronavirus-related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 3,083 while the infection count rose to 2,76,635 with 555 fresh cases, a bulletin by the Health Department said.

While two fatalities were reported from Ambala, a fatality each was reported from Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts.

Of the new COVID-19 infections, Gurgaon reported 97 cases, Kurukshetra 86, Karnal 81, Ambala 66 and Panchkula 60.

At present, there are 3,740 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 97.53 per cent, the bulletin added. PTI SUN VSD SNE

