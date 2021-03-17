Left Menu

Haryana records 4 more fatalities, 555 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:23 IST
Haryana records 4 more fatalities, 555 fresh COVID-19 cases

Haryana reported four more coronavirus-related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 3,083 while the infection count rose to 2,76,635 with 555 fresh cases, a bulletin by the Health Department said.

While two fatalities were reported from Ambala, a fatality each was reported from Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts.

Of the new COVID-19 infections, Gurgaon reported 97 cases, Kurukshetra 86, Karnal 81, Ambala 66 and Panchkula 60.

At present, there are 3,740 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 97.53 per cent, the bulletin added. PTI SUN VSD SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman hangs self to death in Ghaziabad

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan of her boyfriends house here, police said on Wednesday. The woman, who was in a live-in relationship, belonged to Uttam Nagar colony of west Delhi, the...

3 cops suspended for sheltering accused in illicit liquor supply case in UP's Fatehpur

Three policemen were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly sheltering a man accused of supplying spurious liquor that led to the death of two labourers in this Uttar Pradesh district.Durgesh Kumar was arrested on Tuesday in connection with t...

228,000 Additional child deaths estimated in South Asia due to COVID-19

Drastic cuts in the availability and use of essential public health services across South Asia due to COVID-19 may have contributed to an estimated 228,000 additional child deaths in 2020, according to a new United Nations report. Around 1...

Bangladesh: Hardline Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attack Hindu village over social media post

Thousands of hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam supporters on Wednesday attacked a Hindu village in Shalla upazila of Sunamgan district, after a Hindu man criticised the group joint-secretary general Mawlana Mufti Mamunuls speec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021