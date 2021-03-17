UK facing big cut in COVID-19 vaccine supplies at the end of March - letter

Britain will see a significant reduction in the amount of vaccines available from March 29 due to a cut in supply coming into the country, a letter sent around the state-run health service said on Wednesday.

"The Government's Vaccines Task Force have now notified us there will be a significant reduction in weekly supply available from manufacturers beginning in week commencing 29 March, meaning volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained," the letter, first reported by the Health Service Journal, said.

"They now currently predict this will continue for a four-week period, as a result of reductions in national inbound vaccines supply."

