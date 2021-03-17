Left Menu

Mizoram urges Centre to increase COVID vaccine supply

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:25 IST
Mizoram urges Centre to increase COVID vaccine supply

Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Wednesday urged the Centre to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to speed up the inoculation drive in the northeastern state.

Participating in a virtual interaction chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pandemic situation in the country, he raised the issue of the need for more COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Lalthangliana attended the virtual meeting on behalf of Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

During the interaction, the health minister talked about the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of the disease.

He apprised the prime minister of the COVID situation in Mizoram and progress of the inoculation drive.

The northeastern state on Wednesday reported three new COVID-19 cases, who took its tally to 4,442.

The state now has 15 active cases, while 4,417 people have recovered from the virus and 10 have succumbed to the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.44 per cent.

Mizoram has so far tested 2,43,889 samples for COVID- 19, and the positivity ratio is at 1.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said 49,415 people, including 15,644 senior citizens and 1,552 with comorbidities, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday.

Altogether, 10,179 health and 492 frontline workers have received the second dose of the vaccine, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Child sexual abuse review slams English FA for 'institutional failings'

An independent report into decades of sexual abuse of young players in English football has strongly criticised the Football Association FA, saying the governing body did not do enough to keep children safe.The 710 page review, conducted by...

HC asks Delhi govt to form board of experts to examine X-Ray report of farmer, who died during tractor rally

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued directions to a senior officer of the health department of the Delhi government to form a board of experts to examine the X-Ray report of a 25-year-old farmer, who died during the tractor rally on Ja...

Kenyan court refuses to allow female genital mutiliation

A Kenyan court Wednesday refused to allow female circumcision for consenting adults, saying that unlike the male cut it does not have health benefits and actually reduces well being of the woman its performed on and in some instances can le...

Woman hangs self to death in Ghaziabad

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan of her boyfriends house here, police said on Wednesday. The woman, who was in a live-in relationship, belonged to Uttam Nagar colony of west Delhi, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021