The European Union on Wednesday threatened to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens facing a third wave of the pandemic. British foreign minister Dominic Raab, meanwhile, accused the European Commission of brinkmanship over its threat, calling for Commission head Ursula von der Leyen to explain her comments.

EUROPE * More than half of Britain's adult population will have received the first vaccine shot by the end of the week, while Germany is sticking to its goal of offering a vaccination to everyone by the end of the summer.

* France will impose tougher restrictions for some regions including Paris from this weekend, however it is not planning to close schools. * Poland announced nationwide restrictions as new daily cases reached their highest level this year, while Slovakia has banned leaving the country for holidays.

AMERICAS * New cases are picking up again in half of the countries in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said, calling on Brazil to protect its people in the face of record infections and deaths.

* Brazilians' disapproval of President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic has hit a record high, according to a new opinion poll. * U.S. State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States was in talks with several countries about who would get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines. ASIA-PACIFIC

* About 6.5% of vaccine doses in India are going to waste, health officials said, urging states to manage their immunisation drives better, while the country said its vaccination campaign would continue with "full rigour" despite some concerns in Europe about the safety of the AstraZeneca shot. * Australia will ask the European Union to release 1 million doses of vaccine to help Papua New Guinea battle a dangerous outbreak that authorities fear could spread to other parts of the region.

* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga suggested that he planned to let state of emergency curbs expire on schedule on Sunday. * Bangladesh said the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine would continue.

* Thai sniffer dogs trained to detect COVID-19 in human sweat proved nearly 95% accurate during training and could be used to identify infections within seconds at busy transport hubs. * Vietnam's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available by the fourth quarter of this year and put into use in 2022.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Morocco is further ahead with its vaccination programme than any other African country, but undocumented migrants are not part of its plans.

* Iran launched human trials of its third domestic vaccine candidate, as authorities banned travel to 40 cities and towns during the Iranian New Year holiday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 could pass along protection to their babies, according to a study in Israel. * Canadian drug developer Medicago said it had started a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine combined with a booster from GlaxoSmithKline.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a fresh 13-month high and a gauge of global stocks dropped on Wednesday as investors awaited the highly anticipated outcome of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

* Malaysia announced $4.9 billion in fresh stimulus, in the hope of breathing life into a pandemic-hit economy that last year saw its worst contraction since the Asian Financial Crisis. ($1 = 0.8384 euros) (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Alex Richardson)

