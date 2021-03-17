Left Menu

Guj govt decides to increase COVID-19 testing, vaccination

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:57 IST
Guj govt decides to increase COVID-19 testing, vaccination

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said that as part of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus, it has decided to increase the number of daily testing and vaccination besides putting special focus on contact tracing and increasing the number of micro containment areas wherever necessary.

This was decided at a core committee meeting held to review the pandemic situation in the state on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief MinisterVijay Rupani.

It was held hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a video conference meeting with the chief ministers on the issue.

During the meeting, it was decided to assign the responsibility of four metros in the state - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot - to senior officers to offer guidance to the local bodies.

Rupani said that the number of COVID-19 tests will be increased and the vaccine doses will be given to three lakh beneficiaries everyday as against one-and-a-half lakh presently by increasing the number of centres and extending the timing till 9 pm, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

''Special focus will be given to contact tracing and increasing the number of containment zones wherever necessary,'' it said.

Rupani also instructed the Home Department to strictly implement the rules of mandatory face masks and social distancing.

''In view of the increasing cases of coronavirus transmission in four metros in the state, the responsibility of these cities has been handed over to four senior officers on an urgent basis to offer guidance to the local bodies to control the infection and take treatment measures,'' it said.

The responsibility of Ahmedabad has been assigned the Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta, vadodara to Education Secretary Vinod Rao, Rajkot to Industry Commissioner Rahul Gupta, and Surat to GIDC Managing Director N Thennarasan.

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Ahmedabad civic body has decided to shut its city bus service- AMTS and BRTS - from Thursday, said its PRO.

Public gardens, as well as zoo, lakefront, and Sabarmati riverfront have also been closed for the public, the Ahmedabad civic body said.

Gujarat Wednesday reported 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, out of which the four districts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and vadodara alone accounted for 850 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka Auqaf board clarifies amid row over morning-azan circular

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf clarified on Wednesday that its previous circular regarding ban on loudspeakers in mosques and mausoleums from 10 pm to 6 am was not about restricting the morning azan or call for prayer.On March 9, the bo...

Soccer-Child sexual abuse review slams English FA for 'institutional failings'

An independent report into decades of sexual abuse of young players in English football has strongly criticised the Football Association FA, saying the governing body did not do enough to keep children safe.The 710 page review, conducted by...

HC asks Delhi govt to form board of experts to examine X-Ray report of farmer, who died during tractor rally

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued directions to a senior officer of the health department of the Delhi government to form a board of experts to examine the X-Ray report of a 25-year-old farmer, who died during the tractor rally on Ja...

Kenyan court refuses to allow female genital mutiliation

A Kenyan court Wednesday refused to allow female circumcision for consenting adults, saying that unlike the male cut it does not have health benefits and actually reduces well being of the woman its performed on and in some instances can le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021