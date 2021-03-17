Left Menu

Guj: 23 patients rescued as fire erupts in Vadodara hospital

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:06 IST
At least 23 patients, including 17 COVID-19 patients, were evacuated to safety following a minor fire at a private hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Wednesday night, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which engulfed a portion of Shree Vijay Vallabh Sarvajanik Hospital in Mandvi area of Vadodara city, said Vadodara Collector Shalini Agarwal.

''All the 23 patients, including 17 COVID-19 patients, were rescued and shifted to other hospitals following the fire. No patient or any hospital staffer was injured,'' Agarwal added.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

