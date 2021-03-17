Left Menu

Uganda launches COVID-19 rapid test kit, eyes Africa market

The kit, which has been approved by Uganda's state-run National Drugs Authority, has an accuracy rate of 70%, he said, but researchers hope eventually to raise that to 90%. Although rapid testing is seen as key to combating COVID-19, poor countries like Uganda have struggled to find a cheap and easily available point-of-care diagnostic tool for mass testing.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:22 IST
Uganda launches COVID-19 rapid test kit, eyes Africa market

Uganda on Wednesday launched a rapid COVID-19 antibody test partly funded by France that developers hope to market in sub-Saharan Africa, where the laboratory infrastructure needed for extensive novel coronavirus testing is thin. The test, which requires a finger prick to draw blood, was developed by a team at Makerere, Uganda's oldest public university, with partial funding from the French embassy.

The east African country has long experience of infectious diseases like HIV and Ebola which it has drawn on to develop diagnostics expertise. "This is a point-of-care test that can be used within equatorial Africa village settings, remote areas where there's no laboratory, there's no electricity, there's no expert," said Misaki Wayengera, a researcher at Makerere's Department of Pathology.

"We've had a history of developing rapid tests for infectious diseases...So when COVID came we were like, 'OK, we have the skills, why don't we do this'," Wayengera, who also helped to invent a rapid test for Ebola. The kits work by detecting two antibodies, immunoglobulin M (IgM) and immunoglobulin G (IgG), triggered when someone is infected with coronavirus, Wayengera told Reuters before the launch at Mulago, Uganda's national referral hospital.

Makerere partnered with local firm Astel Diagnostics Uganda, a World Health Organisation-certified manufacturer, to make an initial batch of 2,400 tests. Wayengera said they are in talks with bigger investors about larger commercial production. The kit, which has been approved by Uganda's state-run National Drugs Authority, has an accuracy rate of 70%, he said, but researchers hope eventually to raise that to 90%.

Although rapid testing is seen as key to combating COVID-19, poor countries like Uganda have struggled to find a cheap and easily available point-of-care diagnostic tool for mass testing. The COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda has been kept relatively mild, with only about 40,600 cases in total and 334 deaths.

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka Auqaf board clarifies amid row over morning-azan circular

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf clarified on Wednesday that its previous circular regarding ban on loudspeakers in mosques and mausoleums from 10 pm to 6 am was not about restricting the morning azan or call for prayer.On March 9, the bo...

Soccer-Child sexual abuse review slams English FA for 'institutional failings'

An independent report into decades of sexual abuse of young players in English football has strongly criticised the Football Association FA, saying the governing body did not do enough to keep children safe.The 710 page review, conducted by...

HC asks Delhi govt to form board of experts to examine X-Ray report of farmer, who died during tractor rally

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued directions to a senior officer of the health department of the Delhi government to form a board of experts to examine the X-Ray report of a 25-year-old farmer, who died during the tractor rally on Ja...

Kenyan court refuses to allow female genital mutiliation

A Kenyan court Wednesday refused to allow female circumcision for consenting adults, saying that unlike the male cut it does not have health benefits and actually reduces well being of the woman its performed on and in some instances can le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021