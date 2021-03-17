Left Menu

Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France eases

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in France has fallen by 20 to 4,219, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, the first decline in nearly two weeks. Earlier in the day, however, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said tougher restrictions will be imposed in some regions including Paris from this weekend to counter an accelerating spread of COVID-19 infections.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:41 IST
Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France eases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in France has fallen by 20 to 4,219, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, the first decline in nearly two weeks.

Earlier in the day, however, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said tougher restrictions will be imposed in some regions including Paris from this weekend to counter an accelerating spread of COVID-19 infections. The number of patients in intensive care (ICU) is closely watched by the government as it is the ultimate measure of the country's ability to deal with the viral pandemic.

The Ile-de-France region around Paris, which had 1,177 people in ICU on Tuesday, is under heavy pressure and had to evacuate patients to emergency wards elsewhere in the country over the past weekend. The government is set to detail new restrictive measures against contagion on Thursday evening. They could take the form of partial lockdowns such as the weekend lockdowns already imposed - on top of a nationwide nightly curfew - along parts of the Mediterranean Riviera and some areas of the north.

"We will take pragmatic and regionalised decisions," President Emmanuel Macron told health workers during a hospital visit on Wednesday. During France's second nationwide lockdown in November, the number of people in ICU peaked at 4,919, on Nov. 16.

During the first lockdown in March-April 2020, France had more than 5,000 people in ICU for 25 consecutive days, more than 6,000 for 17 consecutive days, and a peak of over 7,000 for nearly a week early April 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

Golf-Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him drained but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next months Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this weeks Honda Classic.Westwood p...

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021