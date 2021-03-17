Left Menu

A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.On Wednesday, second doses were given to 9,122 people, the officials said, adding that 1,841 frontline workers and 1,389 healthcare workers got their first shots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:50 IST
COVID: Over 28,000 people vaccinated on Wednesday; significant fall in number

Over 28,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Wednesday, a significant fall from the corresponding figures a day before, as per official data.

On Tuesday, 38,437 people had received COVID-19 vaccine shots.

In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 2,433 beneficiaries received the jabs, while 13,609 senior citizens also got their first shots on Wednesday, a senior official said, adding that a total of 28,394 people were vaccinated.

One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said. On Friday, 30,575 people were vaccinated, as per the official data shared by the health department. On Saturday, 39,853 beneficiaries got the jabs, and on Monday, the count was 39,742 people.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Wednesday, second doses were given to 9,122 people, the officials said, adding that 1,841 frontline workers and 1,389 healthcare workers got their first shots.

