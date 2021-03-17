Virus: Thane city sees 493 cases, civic chief warns violators

Virus: Thane city sees 493 cases, civic chief warns violatorsPTI | Thane | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:58 IST
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, Thane civic commissioner Vipin Sharma on Wednesday warned that people and establishments flouting outbreak norms would be dealt with strictly.
The city saw 493 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 66,711 and toll to 1,416, an official said.
