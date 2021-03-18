Mexico reports 6,455 new coronavirus cases, 789 more deaths

Mexico has registered 6,455 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 789 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,175,462 cases and 195,908 deaths, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

