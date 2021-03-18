U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and CanadaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 01:09 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.
"I don't have any update for you on whether they will be granted and a timeline for that," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- White House
- Jen Psaki
- Canada
- United States
ALSO READ
Biden withdraws Tanden's nomination to be White House budget chief
Not a 'cardboard politician': Biden's faith forges bond with Mexico
Thirteen die in collision of truck, crowded SUV near U.S.-Mexico border
Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination as White House budget chief
Biden withdraws Tanden's nomination to be White House budget chief