U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 01:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.

"I don't have any update for you on whether they will be granted and a timeline for that," Psaki said.

