Shakhtar v Roma game in Kyiv to be played without fans due to COVID-19 spike

Kyiv has banned spectators from attending the Europa League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and AS Roma on Thursday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Ukrainian capital, the deputy head of city administration said on Wednesday. Shakhtar had said that 14,000 tickets, 20% of the stadium capacity, were being sold to ensure social distancing between spectators at the last-16 second-leg game.

"In Kyiv, spectators are prohibited from accessing football matches, including international ones, until the epidemic situation stabilises," Mykola Povoroznyk said in a statement. He said Kyiv's hospitals were almost full of patients with COVID-19 and many of them were in critical condition.

"A big football match is planned for tomorrow in the capital, which will be attended by fans from all over the country. Such a crowd will lead to an outbreak of the disease. And we must prevent it," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal urged local authorities to impose stronger restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus following Health Minister Maksym Stepanov's report on the worsening situation in many regions.

The country registered a record daily high of 289 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours and a record number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday - 4,887 people. The total number of coronavirus infections has almost reached 1.5 million, including 11,833 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine last month extended lockdown until the end of April but allowed regions with fewer COVID-19 cases to ease restrictions.

