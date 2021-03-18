Assam reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,17,872

Assam on Wednesday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 2,17,872, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The death toll remained at 1,099 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the day, it said.

Meanwhile, 10,143 people were administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 5,86,518.

According to the bulletin, 623 people with comorbidities, 4,012 senior citizens and 3,993 health and frontline workers received the first dose of vaccine during the day.

No case of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) was reported.

Jorhat recorded 15 new cases, followed by Kamrup Metropolitan at 10.

The fresh cases were detected from 13,204 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 0.25 per cent.

The fatality ratio in the state is at 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

Assam currently has 280 active cases, and 2,15,146 have recovered from the disease and three migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 70,62,543 sample tests for COVID-19.

