Brazil reports record 90,000 new COVID-19 infections, a day after setting deadly record

Brazil on Wednesday registered 90,303 new coronavirus cases, a new record, a day after the country reported a fresh record for deaths related to the virus. Infections now total 11,693,838.

Deaths rose by 2,648, the second highest tally after the record reported on Tuesday. Deaths now total 284,775.

Advertisement

Also Read: Soccer-Former soccer star Pele gets vaccinated in Brazil

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)