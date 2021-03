AstraZeneca says UK vaccine delivery schedules not affected after Britain supply warning

AstraZeneca's scheduled deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain are unaffected and its supply chain in the country is not experiencing disruption, the company said on Wednesday, after Britain said vaccine supplies would dip at the end of March.

"Our UK domestic supply chain is not experiencing any disruption and there is no impact on our delivery schedule," an AstraZeneca spokesman said.

