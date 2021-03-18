Left Menu

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases vs 4 a day earlier

China reported six new mainland COVID-19 cases on March 17, up from four cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from 15 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

