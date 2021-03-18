Left Menu

Wearable fitness trackers, step counters help overweight to shed pounds: Study

Wearable fitness trackers and step counters help people who are overweight, obese or who have weight-related health conditions to shed pounds, finds a pooled data analysis of the existing evidence, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:56 IST
Wearable fitness trackers, step counters help overweight to shed pounds: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Wearable fitness trackers and step counters help people who are overweight, obese or who have weight-related health conditions to shed pounds, finds a pooled data analysis of the existing evidence, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. More than 1.9 billion adults around the world are overweight (BMI of at least 25) and another 600 million are obese (BMI of at least 30). Health conditions associated with excess weight are responsible for around 70% of deaths and 85% of healthcare costs in the US alone every year.

Physical inactivity makes it harder to lose weight, but only about 5% of US adults meet recommended physical activity levels. And those who are overweight/obese and/or who have weight-related health conditions are even less likely to meet these recommendations, say the researchers. Fitness trackers and step counters seem to motivate users to meet their physical activity goals, but it's not clear if they can also help people who are overweight and those with associated health problems to shed pounds and reduce their overall BMI--a measure of healthy weight.

To explore this further, the researchers systematically reviewed the results of 31 relevant clinical trials and pooled the data. The trials were published between 2007 and 2020 and involved a total of 2268 people. The trials looked at the impact of commercially available wearable fitness trackers and research-grade wearable motion sensors (step counters (pedometers) and accelerometers) on weight loss and BMI reduction in people who were overweight/obese and weight-related health conditions.

These conditions included various cancers, type 2 diabetes, coronary artery disease, metabolic syndrome, high cholesterol and sleep apnoea. The trackers included the Fitbit, SenseWear Armband, Jawbone, Polar smartwatches, Samsung Charm, FitMeter and Withings Pulse as well as various wearable motion sensors.

The intervention periods ranged from 4 to 52 weeks and included six different comparators: usual care; traditional physical activity alone; commercial wearable fitness trackers and no other components; accelerometers or step counters and no other components; a combination of commercial fitness trackers + diet and/ or counselling; and accelerators/step counters + diet and/or counselling. Each study required participants to set and meet goals based on daily steps and/or to reach the recommended weekly minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity (usually brisk walking).

All types of wearable devices helped their users lose weight and reduce their BMI, the pooled data analysis showed. Interventions lasting at least 12 weeks seemed to produce the best results. The research-grade step counters/accelerometers by themselves resulted in the most weight loss (average of 4.4 kg), while the commercial fitness trackers by themselves produced an average loss of nearly 3 kg (2.76 kg).

Both the fitness trackers and step counters/accelerometers by themselves resulted in an average reduction in BMI of around 2. But step counters/accelerometers combined with components, such as counselling or dietary changes, achieved the largest average BMI reduction (3.4). *"While research grade step counters and accelerometers aren't available to the public, commercial wearable fitness trackers are, and represent a practical option for people who are overweight/obese and who have weight-related conditions," note the researchers.

This is because they "allow users to set and track [physical activity]- and health-related goals and provide constant reminders to get up and move to achieve these goals, which promotes self-monitoring and self-regulation," they explain. A loss of just a few kilos can make a significant difference. "This loss of body weight is clinically meaningful in that only modest reductions in body weight (5-10 per cent) and BMI have been shown to attenuate adverse health effects associated with overweight/obesity and related comorbidities," they add. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...

Karnataka Waqf Board retracts circular restricting use of loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf waqf withdrew the circular restricting the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz. Earlier, on March 17, the board, in a circular, had restricted the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021