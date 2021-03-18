Left Menu

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill to improve children’s oral health

“Tooth decay is one of the leading causes of preventable hospitalisations for children,” Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:48 IST
Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill to improve children’s oral health
“Local Councils are responsible for the capital and operational costs of fluoridation. There will be funding available to support local councils with fluoridation related infrastructure work,” Dr Ayesha Verrall said. Image Credit: Pixabay

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensure we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improve children's oral health, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today.

"Tooth decay is one of the leading causes of preventable hospitalisations for children," Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

"In its current form, the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill proposes decision-making on fluoridation to shift from local authorities to District Health Boards (DHBs).

"The Government is proposing an amendment to see that decision-making sits with the Director-General of Health.

"The proposed change, which will be made by a Supplementary Order Paper, simplifies the decision making and means we are taking a nationally consistent approach that's based on evidence.

"Around 6,500 children under the age of nine were admitted to hospital for tooth decay and associated infections in 2019.

"The Fluoridation Bill as a whole recognises water fluoridation is a health-related issue. Right now only around 2.3 million New Zealanders have access to fluoridated drinking water.

"Community water fluoridation is a proven public health measure that will make a big difference to children's wellbeing.

"The current level of fluoride found naturally in our water supplies is not enough to prevent tooth decay.

"' Topping up' fluoride levels allows the well-established health benefits to reach all New Zealanders, especially our children, Māori and Pacific populations and people in our poorer communities.

"The Bill was introduced into the House in 2016. Given that fluoridating our drinking water is widely recognised as the single-most-important initiative to improve oral health, I expect this bill to pass this year.

"Local Councils are responsible for the capital and operational costs of fluoridation. There will be funding available to support local councils with fluoridation related infrastructure work," Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...

Karnataka Waqf Board retracts circular restricting use of loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf waqf withdrew the circular restricting the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz. Earlier, on March 17, the board, in a circular, had restricted the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021