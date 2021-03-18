Indian state leads big surge in COVID-19 cases

Indian state leads big surge in COVID-19 casesReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:46 IST
India reported 35,871 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest in more than three months, with the worst-affected state of Maharashtra alone accounting for 65% of that.
Total infections have now risen to 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, data from the health ministry showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United
- India
- health ministry
- Maharashtra
- Brazil
ALSO READ
Ex-serviceman who won star medal during India-China war now drives an auto
Indian-origin pharmacist jailed for selling prescription-only medicines in black market in UK
Resilient Indian men's hockey team play out 1-1 with Germany
Warner concedes rushing injury return for series against India put him back
India stands ready to work with UN to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Syria