Health News Roundup: India leads big surge in COVID-19;Japan to lift Tokyo area state of emergency and more

Indian state leads big surge in COVID-19 cases

India reported 35,871 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest in more than three months, with the worst-affected state of Maharashtra alone accounting for 65% of that. Total infections have now risen to 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, data from the health ministry showed.

Pfizer says it is on course to deliver UK COVID vaccine supplies

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its delivery targets for COVID-19 shots in the United Kingdom in line with an agreed monthly schedule after Britain warned of a significant reduction in its available supplies of vaccines. "We can confirm that Q1 deliveries remain on track and continue to progress in line with the monthly schedule," said a spokeswoman for Pfizer. Britain is rolling out Pfizer's vaccine along with one made by AstraZeneca.

U.S. plans to use real-world and trial data to determine when vaccines need to be updated

U.S. officials plan to use data gathered from people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as data from ongoing clinical trials to determine when and whether current vaccines need to be updated to address viral variants. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a hearing on Wednesday that his agency has already started getting data on vaccine safety from surveillance systems.

U.S. to ramp up COVID-19 screening in schools as part of $12 billion testing effort

The U.S. government is investing $12.25 billion in ramping up COVID-19 testing in the country to help schools reopen safely and promote testing equity among high-risk and underserved populations. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday it will provide $10 billion to states to support COVID-19 screening testing for teachers, staff, and students to assist schools to resume in-person instruction.

Facing 'crisis of century', EU threatens ban on COVID vaccine exports to UK

The European Union threatened on Wednesday to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens facing a third wave of the pandemic that would jeopardize plans to restart travel this summer. With the number of COVID-related deaths in the EU topping 550,000 and less than a 10th of the bloc's population inoculated, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the epidemiological situation was worsening.

U.S. administers 113 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 113,037,627 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 147,590,615 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

Europe's drug watchdog is reviewing a small number of reports of bleeding, blood clots, and low platelet counts in people who have received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it has so far found no causal link between the vaccine and the incidents. The World Health Organization has also said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

Japan to lift Tokyo area state of emergency as planned on Sunday

The Japanese government's advisory panel on coronavirus measures approved on Thursday a plan to let the state of emergency expired in the Tokyo area as scheduled on March 21, while the capital's governor warned citizens not to let down their guard. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had flagged the move on Wednesday, saying the availability of hospital beds had improved in Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures, where restrictions have remained since early January.

Benefits outweigh the risks of AstraZeneca COVID shot as the review continues - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue. The WHO listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's vaccine for emergency use last month, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.

UK says more than 25 million people have had first COVID shot

Britain said on Wednesday more than 25 million people had now received a first COVID-19 vaccination, 100 days after the first person in the country received a shot. The government said it meant almost half the adult population had received a vaccination dose, putting it on track to have offered all those over 50 a shot by the target date of April 15.

