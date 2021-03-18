Ukraine's COVID-19 cases exceed 1.5 million

Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:19 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has exceeded 1.5 million with 29,253 deaths, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday. Ukraine has faced a sharp jump in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, which Prime Minister Denys Shmygal called a "third wave" of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Ukraine registered a record daily high of 289 coronavirus-related deaths and the death toll remained at a high level of 267 on Thursday, Stepanov said on Facebook. He said the number of hospitalized Ukrainians remained at a high level - 4,376 were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, down from a record 4,887 the day before.

The surge in new infections and deaths has forced the prime minister to urge regional authorities to impose stronger restrictions to contain the disease.

