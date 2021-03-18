Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

12:31 p.m.

The Indonesian badminton team has withdrawn from the ongoing All England Championships after all players and officials were forced to isolate themselves for 10 days following a COVID-19 positive case of an unnamed passenger in their flight to London, the world governing body (BWF) said on Thursday. 12:03 p.m.

Puducherry registered 81 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Thursday.

11:38 a.m.

Pediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman, who was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy, giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

11:08 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said here on Thursday.

11:02 a.m.

A group of Indian-American frontline healthcare workers languishing in the Green Card backlog held a demonstration in front of the US Capitol urging lawmakers and the Biden administration to end the per capita country-specific quota.

10:55 a.m.

Deprived of competition for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India's phenomenal pistol and rifle shooters will renew their quest for excellence when the ISSF World Cup begins here from Friday.

10:45 a.m.

India is projected to register the greatest increase in the number of deaths among children under 5 in South Asia in 2020 as well as the highest number of maternal deaths as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the country's health services, a UN report has said.

10:43 a.m.

Telangana continued to witness a steady rise in COVID-19 cases with 278 new infections being reported, pushing the tally to 3,02,047, while the death toll rose to 1,662 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday.

10:30 a.m.

Police have registered an FIR against a popular restaurant in Mumbai for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules, civic officials said on Thursday.

10:12 a.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 5,035, a health department official said on Thursday.

10:11 a.m.

India on Thursday recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over 100 days, which took the infection tally to 1,14,74,605, according to Union health ministry data.

9:54 a.m.

Former skipper Shahid Afridi has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for postponing PSL 6 due to COVID-19 scare among the franchises, saying the deferment proved that PCB didn't have a plan B to fall back upon. 9:37 a.m.

With the addition of 1,804 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,80,732,an official said on Thursday.

9:29 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,445 as three more persons tested positive for the virus while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 11, an official said on Thursday.

8:49 a.m.

A group of American lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to support the move by India and South Africa before the World Trade Organization for an emergency temporary waiver of some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules to enable greater production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic tests.

