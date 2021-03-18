Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:48 IST
Britain says lumps in global vaccine supply an issue

Britain said on Thursday that there were lumps and bumps in the global vaccine supply chain that was causing some issues and scolded the European Union for threatening to slap a ban on vaccine exports.

"We always said right from the beginning that a new manufacturing process would have its lumps and bumps and that has been the case in the past and I'm sure it will be in the future," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky. "We're sourcing vaccines from all over the world and we are experiencing occasionally some issues and that's led to this, this issue with some supply in the coming weeks," he said.

"The main thing is, we're still very much on course, we've still got line of sight to deliver the vaccines and to meet our targets," Jenrick said.

