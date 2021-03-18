Left Menu

As COVID-19 cases surge, Jain asks people to be cautious, shake off complacency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:33 IST
As COVID-19 cases surge, Jain asks people to be cautious, shake off complacency

Amid a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday asked people to be cautious and observe all safety norms, and not get complacent about the pandemic situation in the city.

Interacting with reporters, he also said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened a meeting with him on Thursday to review the situation.

Delhi on Wednesday had recorded 536 coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while three more persons died from COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 10,948.

The number of active cases on Wednesday rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to the health bulletin.

''Yesterday, 536 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.66 per cent. However, it is still below 1 per cent and much lower compared to the figures in others cities and other states,'' Jain said.

The health minister asserted that the situation in Delhi was ''a lot under control'' vis-a-vis in other cities, adding, an awareness drive is being carried out to make people comply with safety norms.

''In Maharashtra, positivity rate is 19.32 per cent, in Punjab, the figures were 5.96 per cent. In MP, it was 4.89 per cent, in Kerala, 3.49 per cent, Haryana figures were 2.88 per cent and in Gujarat the positivity rate was 1.92 per cent positivity rate, while in Delhi, it was 0.66 per cent,'' he said.

A few days ago, Jain had appealed to “all Delhiites to maintain social distancing and celebrate a dry Holi this year” to check the spread of the pandemic.

On Thursday, he said, some people have become lethargic and complacent about the pandemic situation, and that behaviour should not be there at all.

''I urge people to continue to wear masks and observe all safety norms, and not give in to complacency,'' he said.

Delhi on Monday had recorded 368 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent.

On Tuesday, the count had risen again to 425, with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent.

On Sunday, the daily fresh cases tally had crossed the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day.

Delhi on Saturday had recorded 419 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

On Friday, 431 cases were recorded, while the count on Thursday was 409.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this ''sudden rise'' to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and ''assuming all is well now''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary sees no room to ease coronavirus curbs yet - PM Orban's chief of staff

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic will reach its peak in Hungary by the end of March the latest, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, adding there was no room to ease lockdown measures yet.Gergely Gulyas to...

16-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in UP's Barabanki

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four people while she was returning from school in a village here, police said on Thursday.Her father, who is contesting the upcoming panchayat elections, has alleged that the inc...

Kejriwal to hold review meeting on rising Covid cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting here on Thursday, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The meeting will be attended by the Health Secretary and oth...

CCI slaps penalties on 3 entities for bid rigging activities

Competition Commission has slapped penalties on three entities and certain individuals for rigging bids for a tender floated by Pune Zilla Parishad for procuring sewing machines.The regulator found that there was an agreement between three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021