Hungary sees no room to ease coronavirus curbs yet - PM Orban's chief of staff

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic will reach its peak in Hungary by the end of March at the latest, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday, adding there was no room to ease lockdown measures yet.

Gergely Gulyas told a briefing that the government was still planning a phased reopening of the economy, which will start depending on the scale of COVID-19 vaccinations.

