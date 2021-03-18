Left Menu

WHO vaccine safety panel to issue findings on AstraZeneca on Friday - spokesman

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:15 IST
WHO vaccine safety panel to issue findings on AstraZeneca on Friday - spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization's vaccine safety panel is now due to issue its findings on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot on Friday, a WHO spokesman said.

The WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety examined the data on Tuesday and reviewed reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in people who had received the shot, the agency has said.

Europe's drug watchdog, which is due to report later on Thursday, is reviewing a small number of reports of bleeding, blood clots, and low platelet counts in people who have received AstraZeneca's vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru's Bolsonaro? The Opus Dei ultra-conservative who would kick out Odebrecht

Perus Rafael Lpez Aliaga, an ultra-conservative member of Opus Dei who practices celibacy and says he wears sackcloth to keep his physical desires in check, has a serious shot at becoming the Andean countrys next president.The 60-year-old h...

UPDATE 1-Accenture raises full-year revenue forecast on strong digital services demand

IT consulting firm Accenture raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday and reported second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as more businesses used its digital services to shift operations to the cloud.After the COVID-19 pa...

If eligibility criteria relaxed, we can vaccinate entire Delhi population in 3 months: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

If eligibility criteria relaxed, we can vaccinate entire Delhi population in 3 months CM Arvind Kejriwal....

On Ukraine's front line, one town wants its old name back: New York

A huge banner reading New York hangs over the town hall entrance and a bakery with the same name sells coffee and croissants.But instead of a bustling Manhattan skyline, this town is dominated by an old phenol factory and Communist-era apar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021