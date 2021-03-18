Left Menu

Japan to lift Tokyo area emergency on Sunday but warns against complacency

After the end of the emergency, the four prefectures will ask restaurants to close by 9 p.m., at least until the end of March, to reduce the chance of a resurgence in infections, Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa said on Wednesday. The number of new COVID-19 cases has plunged from a peak in early January when the third and most deadly wave of the pandemic swept the country.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:25 IST
Japan to lift Tokyo area emergency on Sunday but warns against complacency
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan will lift the coronavirus state of emergency in the Tokyo area on Sunday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, while the capital's governor warned citizens not to let down their guard. Suga said the availability of hospital beds had improved in Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures, where restrictions have remained since early January.

"Following these developments, we've decided to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo and Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa prefectures as of March 21," said Suga. While under pressure to bring COVID-19 under control ahead of the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer, the government is eager to jumpstart economic activity in the Greater Tokyo area, whose 36 million residents account for 30% of Japan's population.

But experts noted at the meeting of the government's advisory panel that infections had been creeping up and a resurgence was likely. This is why not all curbs will be lifted. After the end of the emergency, the four prefectures will ask restaurants to close by 9 p.m., at least until the end of March, to reduce the chance of a resurgence in infections, Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa said on Wednesday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has plunged from a peak in early January when the third and most deadly wave of the pandemic swept the country. But the daily tally for Tokyo remains far from Governor Yuriko Koike's target of reducing the seven-day average to 70% or lower than the preceding week. On Wednesday, the capital reported 409 cases, compared with a peak of 2,520 on Jan. 7, but the highest since mid-February.

Koike warned residents not to let their guard down. "The first drop of vaccines for (Tokyo's) 14 million has only just begun, and until we're done, we have to fight with our bare hands," she said.

While other parts of the country lifted the emergency status at the end of February, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama prefectures extended it, with officials saying they wanted to see a continued decline in infections and hospitalizations. As of Wednesday, about 449,000 people have tested positive in Japan and 8,715 have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru's Bolsonaro? The Opus Dei ultra-conservative who would kick out Odebrecht

Perus Rafael Lpez Aliaga, an ultra-conservative member of Opus Dei who practices celibacy and says he wears sackcloth to keep his physical desires in check, has a serious shot at becoming the Andean countrys next president.The 60-year-old h...

UPDATE 1-Accenture raises full-year revenue forecast on strong digital services demand

IT consulting firm Accenture raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday and reported second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as more businesses used its digital services to shift operations to the cloud.After the COVID-19 pa...

If eligibility criteria relaxed, we can vaccinate entire Delhi population in 3 months: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

If eligibility criteria relaxed, we can vaccinate entire Delhi population in 3 months CM Arvind Kejriwal....

On Ukraine's front line, one town wants its old name back: New York

A huge banner reading New York hangs over the town hall entrance and a bakery with the same name sells coffee and croissants.But instead of a bustling Manhattan skyline, this town is dominated by an old phenol factory and Communist-era apar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021