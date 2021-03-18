COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30
Gautam Buddh Nagar district administrations has imposed fresh restrictions under section 144 of CrPC till April 30 in light of rising trend of COVID-19 cases.ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:46 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has imposed fresh restrictions under section 144 of CrPC till April 30 in light of the rising trend of COVID-19 cases. "In view of rising trend of COVID-19 cases, the district administration has imposed fresh restrictions under section 144 of CrPC till April 30," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional DCP (Law and Order), Gautam Buddh Nagar.
"This step is taken also to prevent any untoward incident during the upcoming festivals," Dwivedi added. The Additional DCP also appealed to the public to comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, wear masks, maintain social distancing.
As many as 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. The death toll stands at 1,59,216 including 172 in the last 24 hours.
As many as 3,71,43,255 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-origin pharmacist jailed for selling prescription-only medicines in black market in UK
Ex-serviceman who won star medal during India-China war now drives an auto
Warner concedes rushing injury return for series against India put him back
India stands ready to work with UN to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Syria
Terrorism in Syria increasing due to external actors: India at UN