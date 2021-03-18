Left Menu

Europe's summer holiday is in peril - Morgan Stanley says

"Europe's high cases and slow vaccine drive could lead to a late reopening, putting a second summer at risk – which would exacerbate the north-south divide and could trigger further policy easing," Morgan Stanley said. "Last year, without a vaccine, Europe was able to save some of its summer seasons with the help of restrictions and seasonal weather dynamics that lowered transmission rates from spring.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:40 IST
Europe's summer holiday is in peril - Morgan Stanley says
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Europe could be looking at another lost summer tourist season as COVID-19 cases are rising and the vaccine rollout has been so slow, threatening a major hit to the economies of Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece, Morgan Stanley said. "Europe's high cases and slow vaccine drive could lead to a late reopening, putting a second summer at risk – which would exacerbate the north-south divide and could trigger further policy easing," Morgan Stanley said.

"Last year, without a vaccine, Europe was able to save some of its summer seasons with the help of restrictions and seasonal weather dynamics that lowered transmission rates from spring. "But we are somewhat skeptical that this can happen again this year, given the emergence of new strains, which appear to be more transmissible and dangerous, and have driven an acceleration in cases recently in the euro area, e.g. in France and Italy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief Naidu files quash petition in High Court against CID notice in Amaravati land scam case

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief, N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday filed a quash petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court against the FIR filed by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department AP-CID in connection with Amarava...

Italy mourns its coronavirus dead as third wave builds

Flags flew at half mast and thousands of towns held a minutes silence on Thursday as Italy mourned the victims of a coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 100,000 in 13 months. Prime Minister Mario Draghi led tributes in Bergamo, an...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 18

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington------------------------------------------------------------------ T...

Public comments on SABS draft to focus on welfare of chickens

The South African Bureau of Standards SABS has called for comments on the draft South African Standard DSS 1758 that focuses on the welfare of chickens.Chicken is one of the most consumed proteins in South Africa and it is important that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021