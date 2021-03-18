Left Menu

EU to send letter to AstraZeneca as part of conflict resolution on vaccine contract

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:12 IST
EU to send letter to AstraZeneca as part of conflict resolution on vaccine contract
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The European Commission will send a letter to AstraZeneca as part of its strategy to resolve the dispute with the Anglo-Swedish company over its supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to the bloc, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Thursday.

"We plan to send a letter to AstraZeneca that will allow us to begin a dialogue with the company as part of a process to resolve the dispute," the spokesman told a news conference. He added the letter was under preparation and would be discussed with EU governments before sending it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief Naidu files quash petition in High Court against CID notice in Amaravati land scam case

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief, N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday filed a quash petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court against the FIR filed by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department AP-CID in connection with Amarava...

Italy mourns its coronavirus dead as third wave builds

Flags flew at half mast and thousands of towns held a minutes silence on Thursday as Italy mourned the victims of a coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 100,000 in 13 months. Prime Minister Mario Draghi led tributes in Bergamo, an...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 18

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington------------------------------------------------------------------ T...

Public comments on SABS draft to focus on welfare of chickens

The South African Bureau of Standards SABS has called for comments on the draft South African Standard DSS 1758 that focuses on the welfare of chickens.Chicken is one of the most consumed proteins in South Africa and it is important that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021