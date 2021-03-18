Total of 47 Vaccination Centres set up at Southern Command Military Hospitals

The COVID-19 vaccination for front line workers serving in the Southern Command area of responsibility covering 11 states and 04 Union territories commenced on 08 February 2021 as per the National COVID-19 vaccination drive and MoHFW guidelines issued for the same. A total of 47 special Vaccination Centres were established at all Military Hospitals across Southern Command, wherein the Senior Executive Medical Officers of the garrisons and their teams worked tirelessly to meet the daily targets given out in the immunization program. As of date, substantial number of health care and front line workers have been administrated the COVID-19 vaccine as per guidelines laid down by the Govt of India.

The Nodal Officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services have also been instrumental in establishing close liaison with the State and District Immunization Officers, ensuring seamless integration and their positive support towards promoting the vaccination drive of front line workers under the Southern Command area of responsibility. We greatly appreciate the support from the civil administration in all States in making the soldiers COVID safe in the interest of National security.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign for persons above 60 years, which includes Army Veterans, as well as dependents of serving Army personnel between 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities has also commenced through the Co-WIN platform in Military Hospitals in Southern Command. The authorities have reaffirmed and said, "we are committed to taking care of our Veterans and their next-of-kin and a special drive is being conducted to ensure their smooth vaccination".

(With Inputs from PIB)